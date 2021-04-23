Remembering Tina

SOUTH VENICE — Red hearts have been painted outside of motel room doors in memory of a woman killed Tuesday at Rodeway Inn in South Venice.
Tina Strader, 46, would always draw hearts instead of dots anytime she wrote the letter “i,” her husband said.
Gerald Strader said there has been an outpouring of support from people at Rodeway Inn and around the community.
Along with people talking to him about Tina, a GoFundMe has been started to help cover funeral expenses and for his future well-being.
He described Tina, who was a mother of four and grandmother of two, as a “genuine” person. She was originally from Longview, Texas.
“She just impacted everybody positively,” he said. “She always had a smile.”
‘Lived every day like it was our last’
Gerald Strader has fought health issues and is looking at several major surgeries over the next several years, he said. He said Tina Strader took care of him throughout the years and was “amazing.”
They enjoyed going out to restaurants and she was a regular at several spots — including a nearby 7-Eleven. They didn’t take anything for granted, he said.
“We lived every day like it was our last,” he said.
He met her in North Carolina while they were working for the same company in 2015. He had noticed her earlier and eventually saw her sitting by herself one day at lunch and asked to take her out that night.
After their first date in January, he said they both knew it was right, and they got married that May.
The two decided to move to Florida, eventually ending up in Venice after living in Tampa for awhile.
He said they both liked Venice, falling in love with the sense of community.
The two had stayed at the motel a couple of times before and they knew the business was short-staffed. They both started working for the motel and moved into a room there in December 2019.
That continued until Gerald Strader had to recover from a major surgery. But the motel made a good spot for Tina to take care of Gerald while at the same time being employed for Rodeway Inn.
“She loved working and stayed busy,” said Dev Patel, manager of the Rodeway Inn. He described her as a “working woman.”
While she was cleaning rooms, the couple had a check-in system for safety reasons. She would let him know what room she was in and how long it would take her to clean. Sometimes it was quick because the guests were good to the room; sometimes, it was more extensive.
‘I knew she was gone’
Their system was what alerted him to something being wrong Tuesday morning. Gerald Strader tried to check in with her but she didn’t respond.
He said it wasn’t completely out of the normal, noting sometimes she might forget to have her phone or her hearing aid turned up.
He said usually if she didn’t notice his texts, he would call her. And he could see she hadn’t viewed the text messages, so he dialed her cellphone number. There was no answer.
He went to the room to check on her and saw the door was closed. He thought she was done and working somewhere else. He went around asking other employees but no one had seen her.
He went back to the room she was last seen in and went in to look.
That is where he discovered her, beaten, inside the closet, a towel in her mouth. In a 911 phone call, a witness said there was blood coming from her nose and they couldn’t see her breathing.
“I had been a EMT and firefighter for over 20 years,” Gerald Strader said. “I knew she was gone.”
Tina Strader’s co-worker, Ryan Wayman, attempted to give her CPR until paramedics arrived on scene.
Gerald Strader said Tina never mentioned the suspect who was actually staying in the room opposite theirs. He said he knew she would’ve been “creeped out” by him.
Gerald Strader said authorities believe Stephen Matthew Havrilka, 30, went into the room just 1 minute after Gerald had left Tina to do her job.
The motel room, less than 100 feet from where she lived with her husband, was where she was killed.
While Havrilka has a long history of short fits of violence — including domestic battery and attacking police officers, nobody at the motel had been told he was a threat.
‘Past denial … just damn mad’
But some are wondering why there wasn’t more warning about Havrilka.
“I’m moving past denial into just damn mad,” Gerald Strader said. “How in the world was this guy been (let) out and allowed to do this?”
Havrilka has a long list of run-ins with the police in his adult years, including a variety of battery and domestic battery cases, not to mention arrests for burglary and drugs.
According to authorities, he has spent four stints in prison, where he apparently picked up a penchant for white supremacy and neo-Nazi tattoos.
Gerald Strader said many of the people in his community at the motel are wondering if they could have done something to prevent the killing. He doesn’t believe so.
“This guy was what he was,” he said. “We’re walking into walls wondering how this could have happened … we are family here — we’re torn apart.”
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office put Gerald Strader in touch with its victim assistance unit. The unit provides counseling, financial and funeral assistance to victims of a crime or witnesses to a tragic event.
“It’s a crucial part of what we do at the sheriff’s office,” Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said. “The group does significant work in the community.”
Gerald Strader said the sheriff’s office has been amazing.
At this point, he’s working to prepare a celebration of life for Tina Strader, including one he hopes to hold at Rodeway Inn. He said the ownership has been good to him and he’s trying to figure out what will happen next.
And he hasn’t taken any time to look into the case against Havrilka, but said he will be paying attention to his court dates.
“He took the love of my life away from me,” he said. “I’ve been to the lowest places on this Earth and I never thought to kill an innocent person. There’s no excuse, I have no forgiveness, none.”
