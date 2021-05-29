Gold Star families have lost a family member during active duty across all branches of the military, from any circumstance of death.
These families remember those they have lost every day.
Many Gold Star families continue to keep the fallen’s memories alive through stories and staying active in groups that support veterans, the fallen and their families.
Memorial Day, held the last Monday in May, was created as a time to honor and remember those that have died during military service. For some, it might just be another day off from work or school, but for Gold Star families, it’s another reminder of loved ones who died while serving.
Army Pfc. Eugene Manigo
Army Pfc. Eugene Manigo, a Sarasota native, deployed to Vietnam in October of 1967.
In December, he was on an operation with his platoon near Tam Ky, Vietnam when the armored cavalry assault vehicle sank while crossing a stream.
Just two months after arriving in Vietnam, Eugene Manigo, 24, drowned on Dec. 21, 1967.
The Manigo family received the Purple Heart and two Gold Star lapel buttons after his death.
“I already knew. When you got somebody in the service and someone comes to your house, then you know something is up,” said JoAnn Manigo, the youngest sister.
Originally, the Army told the family he was missing, but two days later he was pronounced dead.
“When he passed, I was in my room and I happened to be asleep. When I turned over, I saw him standing in my doorway with his full uniform on. When I turned back around, I didn’t see him,” JoAnn Manigo said. “So I figured that was him letting me know he was alright.”
Helen Manigo Walker, his older sister, described him as a lovable brother and her daughters’ favorite uncle.
“I still miss him and I still hate that war today,” Walker said.
Even the Army noticed his good character.
“Although Eugene had been a member of this troop less than two months, he had made many friends and was highly respected by all who knew him,” Army Capt. David Roesler, from Eugene Manigo’s unit, said in a letter to the family in 1968.
Because he was so loved, after his death, the community felt what the family felt, Walker said.
“Everybody that knew him and knew our family gave us all their sympathy and their love and their prayers,” she said.
However, their mother had a difficult time after his death, she said.
“My momma was all out of it. They had to take her to the emergency room,” Walker said. “Our mother, she never did get over it.”
Despite the initial shock, she said her mother recovered but talked about him to everybody.
Walker and Manigo said people still check in on them and ask questions about their brother.
“We always (are) glad and welcome to talk to anybody about it,” Walker said. “We love to talk about him.”
Multiple times a year, the sisters go to the cemetery where Eugene Manigo is buried, right next to where their parents were later buried. They said they like to leave artificial flowers because they last longer and don’t need as much upkeep.
“I’m still not over it, but I just go on and live my life normal as usual,” Walker said.
Air Force Senior Airman XinHua Mesenburg and Army Sgt. Terrance Mesenburg
Air Force Senior Airman XinHua Mesenburg, 25, sent a text message to his parents on Jan. 5, 2019.
“The stress life has given me, finally broke my will to live.”
His parents, Mitch and Shannon Mesenburg, of Port Charlotte, contacted police in Virginia where their son lived while stationed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.
Hours later, the Mesenburgs learned their son was dead.
At 5:30 a.m. the Air Force arrived and officially gave the news that XinHua Mesenburg had shot himself in his car.
The Mesenburgs said they saw no signs before his suicide.
“By all accounts, he had a plan for the future,” Shannon Mesenburg said.
XinHua Mesenburg was adopted from China at the age of 8. Mitch Mesenburg said he picked up English in only six weeks and became an avid reader.
“He had the kindest, gentle soul,” Shannon Mesenburg said.
He would even read two books at once because one would reference the other. He told his father, “‘Well this one references this one and I don’t want to miss anything,’” Mitch Mesenburg said.
He joined the Air Force, initially hoping to be a pilot but not having the required eyesight.
He deployed to Qatar, which his parents said he loved and couldn’t wait to do again.
He decided to make a career out of his military service.
Before he died, XinHua Mesenburg was a part of the Air Force security forces.
“He was such a good kid and was only 25,” Shannon Mesenburg said. “He had the world by the tail.”
He was only one class away from becoming a staff sergeant. The Air Force posthumously promoted XinHau Mesenburg.
“We’ve always heard the saying that the two most important days of your life was the day you were born and the day you figure out your ‘why,’” Shannon Mesenburg said. “Losing XinHua was our ‘why.’”
The Mesenburgs are now ambassadors for Mission 22, a group that raises awareness for mental health and suicide prevention in the military.
“There has to be a safe place that these people can go and talk about it,” Shannon Mesenburg said.
“I almost felt guilty being a Gold Star mom because of how we lost him, but he is still a hero,” she said. “We have to fight for our veterans and bring awareness and its keeping his memory alive.”
This was not the first time Mitch Mesenburg had lost a family member while in service.
In 1969, when he was 8 and living in Ohio, his brother died after being injured in a firefight in Vietnam.
“I am almost 60 now, and I still remember that day,” he said.
Army Sgt. Terrance Mesenburg, 20, attempted to save a man from his unit in the Mekong Delta, and was shot.
He was taken to a hospital where he died seven days later, June 6, 1969, the week of Memorial Day.
His parents were presented two Bronze Star medals and the Purple Heart for their son’s actions.
The man he saved lived.
“I’m glad he made it, but I can’t imagine the guilt he has been put through,” Mitch Mesenburg said.
Marine Corps Sgt. Dillon Semolina
Marine Corps Sgt. Dillon Semolina, 24, worked as a crew chief at the Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Oahu.
In January 2016, Semolina was on one of two helicopters that went on a nighttime training mission.
The crews were wearing night-vision goggles, but when Semolina’s helicopter turned left, the other helicopter did not see the move and sped up thinking they were far behind.
The two helicopters collided. Out of the 12 missing, 11 remains were found.
Semolina’s body was never found. He died Jan. 14, 2016.
His stepfather, Mike De La Cruz, said every morning he would check CNN for accidents reported from the military. That morning, he saw a small notification at the bottom of the page that said helicopters were missing in Hawaii.
“My blood just went down my body,” Mike De La Cruz said.
Semolina’s mother, Lisa De La Cruz, found out about the missing helicopters from a post on social media and immediately started texting and calling her son, with no answer.
“I was trying to get my mind off of Dillon because I already knew. It was like an instinct, I knew he was in that,” Mike De La Cruz said.
He said no one knew what was going on, not even the Marines who showed up at their door.
He said the day the crash happened, no one had flown the helicopters in awhile and many things were broken. He said there was no budget and he believes the whole unit was starting to look down because they didn’t look like they were combat ready.
Semolina’s unit combat readiness rate was noticed by Capitol Hill, Mike De La Cruz said. The commander of the unit was relieved the night before the collision. The morning of the crash, a new lieutenant colonel took over the unit.
Mike De La Cruz said the new commanding officer interrupted a safety briefing to introduce himself to the whole platoon. He ordered them to fly that night, he said.
“Not only to fly, but to fly at night, which is difficult — and with no moon — so there was zero light, and with night-vision goggles,” Mike De La Cruz said.
After the collision, Semolina’s family flew out to Hawaii to wait for rescue missions in the hopes of survivors.
“’We are still looking for your kids. We still haven’t found your kids,’” Mike De La Cruz said. “Day after day.”
Eventually, the De La Cruzes went home and were told Semolina’s body could not be found.
Growing up, Semolina’s time in the military, specifically the Marine Corps, was foreseen by the De La Cruzes.
When he was 10, Semolina started drawing pictures of himself saluting in pictures and saying “yes, sir,” his mother said.
He also wrote a poem about how he would protect the country, she said.
“He was always a go-getter and he would never really carry any fear with him. He would always try anything and challenge anybody,” Lisa De La Cruz said.
Mike De La Cruz came into Semolina’s life while he was in his teens.
He said he noticed the Marine personality Semolina had and could tell he would become a Marine, since he was a Marine Corps veteran.
“We were both built to be Marines,” Mike De La Cruz said.
He acted as a mentor when Semolina started to seriously think about the military.
Semolina enlisted and was stationed in Australia, then eventually Hawaii.
“He loved being stationed in Hawaii, as far as the beauty and being able to hike and run,” Lisa De La Cruz said.
In Hawaii, Semolina was the crew chief for the CH-53E helicopter on base. Despite not being a pilot or officer, he had full control of whether the helicopter could fly. If something was wrong, it was his duty to ground “his bird,” Lisa De La Cruz said.
“He was born to do this, he did it so freaking good,” Mike De La Cruz said. “He went through ranks so fast and made sergeant faster than I’ve seen anybody in the Marine Corps when I served.”
After moving from Minnesota and now living in Port Charlotte, the De La Cruzes chose to honor his memory by helping other Gold Star families.
They decided to include there home in a respite program through America’s Mighty Warriors.
Gold Star families can enjoy their home, at no cost, in an effort to “improving quality of life, resiliency, and recovery.”
“This needs to be a respite home in honor of Dillon,” Mike De La Cruz said.
Through the program, the De La Cruzes have not only helped heal other families, but have gained a lot themselves.
“It’s healing and nobody else sits in these shoes,” Lisa De La Cruz said. “There has been healing for us as well, every time we host a family.”
Apart from the respite program, the De La Cruzes were the first Gold Star family to create a song with CreatiVets, a nonprofit that offers relief and healing for veterans through different forms of art.
Their song “All I Need Is You,” was sung by Canadian country singer Kalsey Kulyk and will be released this Memorial Day. The song can be found on or after Memorial Day on CreatiVets’ music streaming platforms or on their website at creativets.org.
Through both the song and the respite program, the De La Cruzes strive to honor Semolina and keep his memory alive.
“We are going to live the rest of our life how he would want it lived. Not to be sad and not to grieve and just try to remember all the kids equally but honoring Dillon,” Mike De La Cruz said.
