VENICE - Seven Venice High School students were recently recognized by the school's Renaissance Team.
Among those recognized for their work during the week of Oct. 7 included: Alyssa Pouget, Alyssa Crettol, Helen Sanford, Kody Embler, Noah Collins, Ava Epstein and Francesca D’Argenio.
"These students were selected by their teachers for exemplifying the spirit of Venice High School this week," the school said in a news release. "They exhibit Renaissance character: kindness, empathy, perseverance, optimism, responsibility, and or dedication to self and communal improvement."
The students receive a Renaissance shirt and yogurt. The shirts come from Frank and Elaine Pagliaro while Skinny Dip provides the treat.
The team with Renaissance noted its appreciation of Scott Mersinger, with Culver’s Venice; Mike Bacon with BrewBurgers and Stacy Jones with Applebee’s for their support of the Venice High School Renaissance program.
Anyone wanting to becoming involved can contact the Venice High School Renaissance Team, including Beth Donofrio, Brian Crocker, Kara Mopps or Brenda Bartlett at 941-488-6726.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.