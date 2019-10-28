Venice High School Renaissance students

PHOTO PROVIDED BY VENICE HIGH SCHOOL

Venice High School Renaissance students for the week of Oct. 7 were: front, from left: Alyssa Crettol, Alyssa Pouget and Helen Sanford. Back: Kody Embler, Ava Epstein, Noah Collins and Francesca D’Argenio.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY VENICE HIGH SCHOOL

VENICE - Seven Venice High School students were recently recognized by the school's Renaissance Team. 

Among those recognized for their work during the week of Oct. 7 included: Alyssa Pouget, Alyssa Crettol, Helen Sanford, Kody Embler, Noah Collins, Ava Epstein and Francesca D’Argenio.

"These students were selected by their teachers for exemplifying the spirit of Venice High School this week," the school said in a news release. "They exhibit Renaissance character: kindness, empathy, perseverance, optimism, responsibility, and or dedication to self and communal improvement."

The students receive a Renaissance shirt and yogurt. The shirts come from Frank and Elaine Pagliaro while Skinny Dip provides the treat.

The team with Renaissance noted its appreciation of Scott Mersinger, with Culver’s Venice; Mike Bacon with BrewBurgers and Stacy Jones with Applebee’s for their support of the Venice High School Renaissance program.

Anyone wanting to becoming involved can contact the Venice High School Renaissance Team, including Beth Donofrio, Brian Crocker, Kara Mopps or Brenda Bartlett at 941-488-6726.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments