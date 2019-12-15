I recently had the privilege of participating on a mission trip to the north-central region of the Dominican Republic.
During the week, our 12-member team provided medical and construction services to hundreds of Dominicans living in and near Santiago, the island nation’s second largest city.
In a previous article, I outlined some of our experiences and what we were able to accomplish during our visit. In this article, I would like to introduce you to some of the amazing people we met on the journey.
At the top of that list would be our guide for the week, Sarah Rosenburg. Having descended from a long line of Methodist pastors in Florida, and herself a former youth minister, we met Rosenburg at the Miami International Airport.
She escorted us on our flight to the island nation and kept us all on track throughout the week. Rosenburg has worked closely with the people of Santiago and surrounding communities since 2008. Along the way, she also founded Renewed Hope Missions for the purpose of serving the people of the area.
When not leading mission teams in the DR, Rosenburg is employed by the University of Illinois as Community Practice Coordinator for Early Childhood Court Teams in the Chicago area.
Rosenburg has a special place in her heart for the community of Cuesta Arena, which is located about 9 miles west of Santiago. During the past 12 years, with the support of many mission groups and non-profit organizations, she has helped the community build a cistern for collecting clean water and also a school to provide educational opportunities for the children.
“I love seeing the growth in people here,” she said. “Some of the children I started with as babies are now driving and graduating from high school. I don’t particularly care whether they learn special skills here at the school we started. Its purpose is to let each one of these children know that they are safe and that they are loved and appreciated.”
One of the children who has grown up before Sarah’s eyes is Juancito (little Juan), a resident of Cuesta Arena who is now a senior in high school. Juan, as he now prefers to be called, has been raised by relatives following the death of his mother some eight years ago. Living in the shadow of the school, Juan became friends with many of the missionaries who came to the village. He became particularly close to a missionary from Orlando named David who taught Juan how to read and write. Using chalk, they would practice writing letters and words on the side of the school building or anywhere they could find space.
At about age 13, he began receiving tutoring in the morning while attending school in the afternoon. Juan previously did not like math, but reported that his freshman year, he was ranked the best student in his math class. During our week there, we learned that Juan had finally received his birth certificate, a complicated process for many poor Dominicans, but a requirement if they want to continue their education.
Juan hopes to attend the local university next year and eventually become a construction engineer. He still is involved with the school and church and also is responsible for operating the village’s water purification system.
“Without the school and church, my life would be bad,” he said. “I wouldn’t have had the help I needed to learn to read.”
Pastora Sairy Marte has served as pastor of La Iglesia Evangelica Dominicana de Santiago for the last 21 years. Born and raised in Puerto Plata on the northern coast of the island, Marte studied education in college, but eventually realized she had a special calling to the ministry. While attending seminary in Santo Domingo and serving as an associate pastor there, she was approached and asked to serve as senior pastor of the Santiago church.
“The church was in bad shape. Given the chance, I would have torn it down,” she said. “The church had a total of four members. Since I was working on my thesis at the time, I had a perfect excuse not to accept the invitation. When I went to meet the members, however, they told me I was the pastor they had been praying for for the past 10 years. I fell in love that day with the church.”
Under her leadership, the church today has more than a hundred members and has outreach into five small communities surrounding Santiago.
Marte was introduced to Cuesta Arena from the beginning since two of the church’s original members were from there.
“Our original vision was to build a church that responds to the needs of the community,” she added. “We always ask ‘what do you need?’ Sometimes, things that God asks us to do are the hardest.”
Rosenburg said that when she expressed her interest in helping the people of Cuesta Arena, Marte replied that “we don’t just want your money, but we want you to come and work alongside us.”
With that invitation, Rosenburg moved to Santiago and lived with Marte’s family in August 2012 to help start the school.
“I can’t imagine a time in my life when I won’t be returning to Cuesta Arena,” she added.
During our week on the island, we were transported around in a rented bus driven by a talented young man named Kelfi. Driving in Santiago gives new meaning to the word chaos. No one seems to pay much attention to traffic lights.
Even emergency vehicles were observed, sitting in traffic, with their sirens blaring and lights flashing. And yet, Kelfi navigated through this gauntlet with mere inches to spare, entertaining us along the way with songs, whistles and animal sounds. When not behind the wheel, Kelfi led some of us in building a basketball court and swing set in the school courtyard.
He is completing his high school degree and then plans to earn his electrical mechanic certificate so he can work on cars.
The church could not have found a better person to lead its Centro de Formacion Christiana (Center of Christian Formation) School than Kendys Fernandez. Raised in the coastal community of Gaspar Hernandez, Fernandez earned degrees in both education and psychology, which means she can address both the educational and cultural needs of her students and their families.
Before the school existed, teachers in the local elementary school disliked the children from Cuesta Arena because they were not prepared developmentally and were disruptive in class. Now, they love the students because they are better prepared than the others.
“Her fluency in English is an asset as she is able to serve as a translator for the missionaries who come to serve the community,” said Rosenburg. “She also is a single mom so she treats all of the children in the school as if they were her own. For some of the poorer areas, by the age of 12 or 13, boys are expected to work and make money, and the girls are expected to begin birthing. Kendys understands the culture and is helping to slowly bring about change.”
One of our missionaries, Nancy Vandergrift, noticed a paper dove in the classroom and asked Kendys if it represented the Holy Spirit.
Kendys replied that no, the children had made the doves to remind them of 9/11. She then gave Nancy the dove to keep as a remembrance.
Despite the language barrier and cultural differences, by the end of the trip, we came to realize that we are all children of God and that we have far more in common than we have differences. Saying goodbye with lots of hugs at the airport was an emotional response made with promises to return.
“One of the things I love about coming here is seeing the Americans that connect with the Dominicans,” added Rosenburg. “I tell every American you will leave here with a Dominican in your heart. And you will leave behind Dominicans with Americans in their hearts.”
