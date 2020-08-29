SARASOTA — If your ability to pay your rent has been affected by COVID-19, help may be available soon.
The Sarasota Consortium, a joint administration of Sarasota County and the city of Sarasota through the Office of Housing and Community Development, will be making rental assistance available beginning Sept. 8.
The consortium has received $695,069 in Coronavirus Relief Funds from the Florida Housing Finance Corporation.
Residents of Sarasota County who have experienced unemployment or underemployment because of the coronavirus pandemic may apply for rental assistance to prevent eviction.
The funds can cover rental arrears dating back to March 1, as well as current rent due. Assistance may not exceed five months’ worth of rent and $9,000 in total.
Applications will be accepted starting Sept. 8 and the application period will end Sept. 30 or when all funds are expended, whichever occurs first.
Links for applications will be available on the Office of Housing and Community Development pages on the city of Sarasota website and the Sarasota County website beginning Sept. 8.
A limited number of paper applications will be available Sept. 8 at each public library in Sarasota County and at the City Hall Annex, 1565 First St., Sarasota.
Applicants submitting a hard copy must send it by mail to the Office of Housing and Community Development, 111 S. Orange Ave., Suite 103, Sarasota FL 34236.
For more information, contact the Office of Housing and Community Development at CRFRentAssistance@sarasotafl.gov or 941-263-6423.
The county website is SCGov.org.
