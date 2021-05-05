SARASOTA — Sarasota County began accepting applications for its Emergency Rental Assistance Program Wednesday, May 5, beginning at noon.
The county has $13 million from the U.S. Department of Treasury Emergency Rental Assistance program available to help households unable to pay rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eligible households may receive up to 12 months of assistance, plus an additional three months if needed to ensure housing stability, as long as funds are available.
To be eligible, the applicant’s household income must be at or below 80% of the area median income.
Those interested can apply by visiting scgov.net/rent.
Applicants will be required to provide proof of income; proof of an adverse economic impact due to COVID-19; and evidence of being at risk of housing instability or homelessness; along with other documentation, including their lease and a statement from their landlord, if seeking rental assistance, or a recent bill or past-due notice, for assistance with utilities payments.
Electricity, natural gas, propane, water, sewer and trash removal at the rental location are eligible utility accounts.
Assistance may also be available to move into a new apartment.
Ambassadors for the program will be available to help with the application process at:
• Laurel Community Center, 509 Collins Road, Nokomis; by appointment only 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday.
• North Port Social Services, 6919 Outreach Way, North Port; by appointment only 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• Englewood CRA, 370 W. Dearborn St., Suite D, Englewood; by appointment only 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• Goodwill, 1781 Dr. Martin Luther King Way, Sarasota; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• Betty J. Johnson Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota.; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
• Fruitville Library, 100 Apex Road, Sarasota; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Information on locations and hours can also be found at SCGov.net/rent.
Additional information on the Emergency Rental Assistance program and eligibility can be found at SCGov.net/rent.
The Sarasota County Contact Center can be reached by calling 941-861-5000.
