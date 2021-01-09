VENICE — A 239-unit rental community along Knights Trail Road in North Venice received several easy approvals from the Planning Commission.
A site-and-development plan and special exception, conditional use and variance petitions for Generation at Venice all received 7-0 OKs. The latter two items will also need the City Council’s approval.
The project will be developed on a 30-acre parcel south of Gene Green Road and west of Toscana Isles. It will consist of one-, two- and three-bedroom villas, with an amenity center, pickleball courts, a dog park and an internal traffic circle.
The special exception allows for a 59-foot entry drive instead of a maximum 24 feet and a reduction in the number of loading spaces from five to one.
Under the conditional-use approval it will be a gated community.
The property’s Mixed-use Corridor designation would allow up to 18 units per acre; it’s planned at eight. The maximum height will be 29.5 feet, less than the 35 feet permitted under a rezoning.
The variance allows a larger monument sign for the property, which will be more visible to motorists looking for it and more in keeping with other signs in the area, the developer’s representatives said.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Commission voted to recommend Council approval of an petition to incorporate the city’s Water System Master Plan Update Report 2019 into the comprehensive plan.
When the comp plan was revised in 2017 it was drafted in way that the update could be incorporated by reference, said Kelley Klepper, of Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc., the city’s consultants.
The update shows that the city has sufficient capacity at current trends to meet demand for potable water for at least 20 years, said Madeline Kender, an engineer with Kimley-Horn.
The historic water usage rate in the city is 90 gallons per person per day, an amount that conservation and water system improvements are holding down, she said.
• voted to recommend Council approval of including two amendments to the city’s joint planning agreement with Sarasota County into the comp plan.
