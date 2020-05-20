VENICE — The state moved to full Phase 1 of reopening Monday, doubling the capacity of restaurants and retail establishments and allowing gyms and fitness centers to reopen.
Hair and nail salons and barber shops got the green light last week, following the OK for restaurants and businesses to open at 25% capacity at the beginning of the month.
The public is still expected to avoid groups of 10 or more; practice social distancing; and wear face masks in public when they can’t maintain 6 feet from others.
Here’s a summary of what’s OK now, and what’s not.
OK
• Restaurants, retail businesses, gyms and fitness salon may operate at up to 50% of indoor capacity.
Restaurants are to keep tables at least 6 feet apart. There’s no other limit on outdoor seating.
Patrons of gyms and fitness centers are to sanitize after themselves.
• Barber shops and hair and nail salons may operate by appointment only, with employees wearing masks and gloves. Social distance is to be maintained to the extent possible.
• Museums and libraries may operate at up to 50% capacity if permitted by local government.
• Professional sporting venues may open for training, events and games.
• Hospitals have resumed elective surgeries.
Not OK
• Long-term-care facilities remain off limits to visitors.
• Schools remain closed.
• Bars and theaters remain closed.
• Short-term vacation rentals are still prohibited, but counties may submit a request to reopen them along with a safety plan to the state. Sarasota County’s request is under state review.
• Amusement parks remain closed but they can submit a reopening plan to the state.
Testing sites
The Florida Department of Health-Sarasota County hosts COVID-19 drive-thru testing from 8 a.m.-noon Thursday, May 21 at the Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave. S.
Testing is for anyone currently experiencing symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell) or who works in a health care setting.
An appointment is required. Call 941-861-2883 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to be screened using current CDC testing criteria and be given an appointment if you meet the criteria.
Evaluations for COVID-19 testing are offered at Gulf Coast Medical Group Urgent Care, 1700 E. Venice Ave., 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Testing will be done onsite, if indicated.
DOH Sarasota also has scheduled drive-thru testing Friday, May 22, 8 a.m. to noon, at the Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 South River Road. This site is also for people experiencing symptoms or who work in a health care setting. An appointment is required.
Testing continues at the Mall at University Town Center in Sarasota for anyone 18 years or older regardless of symptoms, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
The county had a total of 533 COVID-19 cases through Tuesday, with 63 deaths.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital hospital had 36 patients hospitalized with the illness as of Tuesday afternoon.
