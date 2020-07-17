VENICE — Florida is one of 18 states in a COVID-19 "red zone," according to a document purportedly prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force but not made public.
The report, published Friday by the Center for Public Integrity, urges those states to take stronger steps in the fight against the virus, including reinstituting some elements of their prior lockdowns.
Florida had 308 cases per 100,000 population in the week prior to the July 14 report, nearly triple the national average of 119 cases per 100,000 population, it states.
It also had a positive testing rate of more than 10%. The state's 18.6% rate was a little less than double the national rate of 9.6%.
The report lists Sarasota County as No. 2 among the top 12 counties in the state's "yellow zone," with between 10 and 100 cases per 100,000 population and a diagnostic test positivity result between 5% and 10%.
Brevard County is No. 1 and Charlotte County is No. 7.
Sarasota County has had at least 90 new cases per day for 10 straight days, with peaks of 458 on July 11 and 282 on July 15.
The rate of positive tests has ranged from 5.2% to 16.4% in that period.
Among the report's recommendations for dealing with the COVID-19 surge in Florida are mandatory masks "in all counties with rising test percent positivity"; keeping bars and gyms closed in all counties with rising test percent positivity; and reducing indoor dining seating to 25%.
It also recommends scaling up testing in several ways.
The state ordered the closure of bars that don't have a food license a few weeks ago but Gov. Ron DeSantis has resisted pleas from some elected officials and members of the public to take any additional steps, including mandating the wearing of masks.
More than 20 states have imposed such a requirement and several companies announced their own mandatory mask policies this week. Among others, Publix, Walgreens, Target and Walmart will require customers to wear a mask in their stores.
The report recommends that public officials in yellow-zone counties "ensure that all business retailers and personal services require masks and can safely social distance."
The Venice City Council voted down a mask ordinance this week and will vote on a resolution "emphatically urging" the wearing of masks on Tuesday.
The County Commission hasn't voted on a mask ordinance but has endorsed the state surgeon general's recommendation that they be worn.
By the numbers
Sarasota County reported 159 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the fourth-highest total in the last two weeks, but no deaths.
A low death rate statewide was the one positive statistic officials could point to as cases spiked to record levels over the last few weeks.
But there were a record 156 deaths reported Thursday and another 128 on Friday.
The virus is also disrupting some government operations.
The state emergency operations center — the command center for the COVID-19 response — is closed until Monday for a deep cleaning after 12 employees tested positive for the disease.
Locally, Sarasota County announced that the collection of yard waste in the unincorporated parts of the county will be suspended for about three weeks effective July 20 due to COVID-19 cases at Waste Management.
Yard waste can be disposed of at the Central County Landfill, 4000 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis, but disposal fees will apply.
There are no changes to garbage and recycling collection.
