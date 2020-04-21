VENICE — The only thing certain about COVID-19 is the uncertainty.
Case in point: The April 13 report by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, projecting the need for hospital and ICU beds and ventilators, estimated peak demand in Florida would be on May 3 and deaths would peak on May 6, at 124.
But as of Tuesday, according to the institute, the state is now 19 days past the highest daily projected death total — 77 — and seven days past peak hospital demand.
It’s now forecasting 1,363 deaths total in the state, nearly 3,400 fewer than in its previous report.
The institute has been constantly refining its forecast model and incorporating new data.
Its most current version uses six measures of government-mandated social distancing instead of four: mass gathering restrictions; initial business closures; educational facilities closures; stay-at-home order; non-essential services closures; and travel severely limited.
Florida meets the institute standard for the first four, its April 17 report states.
The report credits social distancing for substantially reducing the spread of COVID-19 and offers the Institute’s first input on when those restrictions could be eased.
The earliest that should happen, it states, is when the infection rate falls below one person per million.
That’s currently projected to be the week of June 1 in Florida. And even at that point the Institute recommends “containment strategies that include testing, contact tracing, isolation and limiting gathering size.”
The report of the governor’s task force on “reopening” Florida is due Friday.
County numbers
Through Tuesday morning Sarasota County had a total of 296 cases of COVID-19, with 36 patients hospitalized at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Numbers from Venice Regional Bayfront Health weren’t available.
Of 3,615 tests administered in the county, 8% were positive, compared to 10% statewide. SMH reported a slightly higher rate Tuesday: 8.6% with 19 employees have tested positive.
SMH reported 17 patients have died of COVID-19, while there have been 28 deaths in the county.
Along with those deaths, 43 patients or employees in long-term care facilities in the county have tested positive, with 10 deaths.
