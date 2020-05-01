VENICE — A misleading South Florida headline — “South Florida Metro Diner Restaurants to Close Permanently Due to Coronavirus Shutdown” — along with Facebook posts, went coronaviral recently for area’s Metro Diners.
It began Sunday when a managing partner at the Coral Springs store posted, “All Metro Diners in South Florida served their last guests today.”
The Pembroke Pines managing partner chimed in, “All of the South Florida Metro Diners were closed today, permanently.”
Phone calls began flooding the Metro Diners in Venice and Port Charlotte, asking if “South Florida” meant that they, too, were closed for good. They are not.
However, their takeout sales, from those who simply assumed the worst, plummeted.
“If you pull up our nationwide numbers right now,” said Venice managing partner Terri Sherman, “Port Charlotte, Bradenton, Sarasota-Lockwood and Venice are all at the bottom. We used to all hang at the very top. That’s the power of social media. It’s very hard to battle.”
The newly shuttered diners — three low-performing locations on Florida’s southeast coast, at Coral Springs, Tamarac and Pembroke Pines — represented a minuscule percentage of the company’s 70 stores. A fourth store in Stuart had shut down six weeks earlier.
According to Metro Diner co-chairman Hugh Connerty Jr., “When the crisis hit, those four diners’ declines in sales were a really dire 85%. It was a very difficult decision to close them. The last thing any of us wants to do is close diners, but they just never took off in the southeast.”
With strong takeout sales, Metro’s other stores are performing at 65%, which, Connerty said, is enough for them to stay in business.
“Southwest Florida is a very healthy market for us, with loyal customers from Port Charlotte and Venice all the way up to Tampa, St. Pete and Orlando,” he said.
