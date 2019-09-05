SARASOTA - Wanting to know about recent changes to Sarasota County flood zones? 

A series of workshops about flood zones is set in the upcoming weeks at area public libraries.

The workshops are intended “to educate residents, lenders and insurance and real estate agents” about flood risks, zones, maps, regulations and mandatory insurance purchase requirements.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is revising flood maps nationwide to determine the risks properties face from flooding.

Sarasota County compiled its initial flood map in 1971, then updated it in 1992. A second update began in 2016.

Reviewed by FEMA, the county completed its preliminary coastal plan last year and is scheduled to go into effect in 2020.

Preliminary plans for Dona Bay and Lemon Bay are due this year, and expect to go into effect in 2021.

FEMA designates high flood areas on flood insurance maps as A-areas, areas that have a 1% chance or higher of rising flood waters annually. Using that, zones help to determine a county’s floodplain elevations.

The V zone designation refers to properties that face additional threats from wind, storm surge or other impacts from hurricanes, tropical and other storms. X zones are those that have little chance, 0.02% or less, of flooding.

The zone can determine whether a property owners, particularly those with outstanding mortgages or other loans, will be required to carry federal flood insurance.

Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com

