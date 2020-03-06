Venice residents Bill Jervey Jr. and Gary Youngberg recently crossed an item off their bucket lists when they flew on a 1929 Ford Tri-Motor airplane. The first airplane to fly commercially, provided passengers with a view of the Suncoast.
