Another item checked off the bucket list

Venice residents Bill Jervey Jr. and Gary Youngberg recently crossed an item off their bucket lists when they flew on a 1929 Ford Tri-Motor airplane. The first airplane to fly commercially, provided passengers with a beautiful view of the Suncoast.

 SUN PHOTO BY LARRY HUMES

