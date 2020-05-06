WEST VILLAGES — Residents of the different areas of West Villages are upset they didn’t have input for a new name that will encompass the West Villages region.
And many indicate they don’t like the new name, Wellen Park.
Wellen Park becomes the name for the region officially on June 6, although developers say West Villages will remain a name for a district within Wellen Park.
The other districts will be Downtown and Playmore.
West Villages resident Lisa Grant called learning of the new name “betrayal.” She and her husband own two LLCs, West Villages Homewatch and West Villages Handyman.
“We took ownership of our community right away. We love it here. We have been so proud to call West Villages our home since the day we drove down and put a deposit down on our new home in Gran Paradiso,” Thompson said. “When we decided to start our first Homewatch business, we knew it had to be named West Villages Homewatch. This was our home and there was no better name or place to have such a business.”
Thompson said they made sure they could use the West Villages name.
“Building a small business is not an easy feat, and the only way to build a business and a brand is to take full pride and ownership in what you do. That is what we have done,” she said. “We’ve never read a word about West Villages being part of some bigger plan. West Villages was the master plan.”
The Fort Myers firm tasked with rolling out the Wellen Park name said in a statement the West Villages moniker remains.
“West Villages is not going away. It is simply becoming a part of the larger development of Wellen Park,” according to a statement. “This was a carefully considered undertaking, one that was strategically developed and vetted with a wide group of stakeholders.”
It said they will now be able to trademark Wellen Park “and effectively utilize and leverage the name.”
North Port Vice Mayor Jill Luke, who represents the area of West Villages inside North Port city limits, said she likes the plan and believes it will give the district “more of an ‘urban’ feel.”
“I believe it will serve the developers well into the future,” Luke wrote in an email. “I’ve been part of several ‘marketing strategy studies and changes’, and I saw this one in a highly refined and effective format.”
Of about 25 emails and phone calls received to the Venice Gondolier after an initial story, two were positive about the name while the rest — including residents from IslandWalk, Gran Paradiso, Oasis and Sarasota National — gave it a general thumbs down.
Terry Walker called the creation of Wellen Park “stupid.”
“This is an ill-advised move by incompetent executives,” Walker wrote.
“This came as a shot in the dark,” stated Ronald Sherman. “Most residents I have spoken to are opposed to any name change.”
Wellen Park “sounds like a nursing home facility,” according to Marian Logan.
“We have already established ourselves as a community. Residents were not consulted about this change,” Logan wrote. “We are also concerned about additional costs this change brings for residents.”
Wellen Park, in its statement, said the new umbrella community “provides for new opportunities to add more exciting amenities and features for everyone’s benefit. That includes residents and business owners alike.”
It also noted it is “committed” to hearing from its residents.
While two responses to the Gondolier were pro-Wellen Park in terms of the name, officials indicate they are hearing good things.
“We have received many responses about Wellen Park and they’re overwhelmingly positive. Residents have also submitted thoughtful questions that we will address through additional information provided online,” it said, noting it has a plan for more information to be released to residents.
“Later this month, we look forward to sharing more information directly with residents as we fully unveil the Wellen Park brand,” it said. “In the meantime, we encourage anyone interested to continue reach out to us at info@wellenpark.com.”
Lisa Thompson notes the community has been coming into its own for several years.
“West Villages is our home. West Villages is not North Port or Venice, we are West Villages,” she said. “There has been a whole lot of blood, sweat and tears put into building this community’s identity and it has literally been pulled out from underneath us from my perspective.”
