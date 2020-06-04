VENICE — A new steakhouse on the former site of the landmark Smitty’s restaurant got almost all the approvals it needs from the Planning Commission on Tuesday.
So did a new SunTrust bank that will be the northern neighbor of Prime Serious Steak at the southeastern corner of U.S 41 Business and East Venice Avenue.
Longtime Venice restaurateur Mark Costanzo is a partner in Prime with David and Dennis Valentino. They own a Prime location in Port Charlotte.
Site-and-development plans for both projects were approved 7-0. So were special exceptions for both, by the same vote.
The relocation of the north/south portion of an alley will require City Council approval before construction of the restaurant can begin.
The bank tract, the restaurant tract and a parcel across the alley to the east of it that will become a parking lot are all owned by Iberia Bank and The Venice Company. Frank Cassata and Mike Miller will be developing them.
The special exceptions for the bank allow it to offer drive-thru services; have 9-foot-wide parking spaces instead of 10-foot; have a wider driveway onto East Venice Avenue; and avoid having to install a landscape buffer along the border it will share with the restaurant’s parking lot.
Representing the project, attorney Jeff Boone said there will be landscaping on the restaurant side, however.
The special exception for the restaurant also provides for narrower parking spaces, as well as the use of an alley to maneuver for parking; the relocation of trees from the rear of parking spaces along the alley to the front on the third parcel; and the installation of a sign for it and the bank.
The exception for the use of the alley was required because moving it 20 feet east puts it in a zoning district where it couldn’t be used.
The sign will be on the restaurant property but will include the bank’s name, making it an off-site sign that needs an exception.
Also approved Tuesday:
• A preliminary plat petition for the Palencia subdivision, a 203-unit development bordered by Jacaranda Boulevard, Border Road, North Clermont Road and Curry Creek and Blackburn Canal.
• A preliminary plat amendment for the Portofino property at the northeast corner of Knights Trail Road and East Laurel Road, to divide it for development.
• A site-and-development plan for a proposed senior living facility in the northeast corner of the undeveloped property.
Watch the video of the meeting at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
