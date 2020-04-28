NOKOMIS — A restaurant has come up with a way to help its laid off employees — beach parking for tips.
Pelican Alley Restaurant owners Renee and Tommy Adorna created a sign days ago offering beach parking.
Staff who would otherwise be waiting on tables are now parking customer’s cars or guiding them into restaurant parking spots for tips. It’s a short walk over a draw bridge to Nokomis Beach, one of the county beaches which reopened Monday.
County and city beaches were previously closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But public parking lots remain closed for most beachgoers.
Beach parking for tips is a way to help employees, Tommy Adorna said. He credited Renee with the idea “for our employees to park people going to the beach just for donations ...We don’t get any of it. It all goes to the employees.”
It’s beneficial to all involved, he said.
“It allows people to park the vehicles here near the beach in our lot and it helps out our employees who are out of work and haven’t been able to get unemployment,” he said. “We let them run the lot.
He said people “are being more than generous.”
“If someone can’t afford to tip, we still let them park here to go to the beach,” Renee Adorna said. “People who are unemployed can park here, too. There’s no obligation.”
The Adorna’s worked it out so that there are three shifts, or three employees who work the lot each day.
“At least it’s three more people getting paid,” Renee Adorna said. “These are employees who asked to work the parking lot. I didn’t hand pick them. It’s been a blessing that they reopened the beaches and were even able to do this for the employees. It’s a Godsend.”
James Conley, one of Pelican Alley’s employees working the lot Tuesday, called it “great.”
“This is getting me back to where I can pay the rent and carry on,” he said, noting the recent federal check went to pay his rent.
More than 18 employees were laid off when the pandemic hit and Pelican Alley was forced to close its doors. The Adornas said staying open for take out just wasn’t going to work for them.
Now, they’re positioning themselves to reopen once Gov. Ron DeSantis gives the OK, even if it’s only at 50% capacity.
“We’re in line for the Payment Protection Plan, so it’s now something we’re just waiting on,” Tommy Adornas said. “Once we do that, we’ll bring most people back. We’ll be ready to go.”
