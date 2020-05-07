WEST VILLAGES — The wait has ended.
Sort of.
Florida eased its COVID-19 restaurant restrictions Monday. Owners may allow 25% capacity, in and outdoors.
Which is wonderful news for West Villages owners and staff enduring the shutdown.
“Finally … we’re very excited,” said Meredith Tully, a server at Bocca Lupo Coal Fired Pizza at the West Villages Marketplace in North Port.
Her boss was relieved, as well. Angela Stinnett in the beginning had pictured a sure thing: Bocca Lupo Coal Fired Pizza stores in Port Charlotte and North Port were doing great.
The Bocca Lupo she would co-manage at the West Villages Marketplace was likely a home run. Situated near prosperous neighborhoods and the Atlanta Braves CoolToday Park off Tamiami Trail with a Publix store in the same complex, the stars seemed aligned.
But then came COVID-19. Beside Bocca Lupo, other shops at the West Villages Marketplace either run at half-throttle or await COVID-19’s demise.
Publix, the Marketplace’s anchor, has hovered over the mess as a sort of brooding hen.
“We were coming out here and taking over,” said Stinnett, Bocca Lupo’s West Villages assistant general manager.
“But we haven’t even opened the front door,” she added, standing outside. ...But we’re chugging along, day by day.”
Angela Stinnett recently was upbeat, bouncing with anticipation of what happens after COVID-19. She sees survivors rushing from their homes, blinking in the bright sunshine.
But she was also comforted that her bosses at Bocca Lupo had not furloughed anyone. And hadn’t planned to.
