WELLEN PARK - SCF-Venice has returned to classes on a Flex Schedule.
The 16-week condensed classes offer "the same knowledge and credits over shorter periods of time," according to a news release from the school.
The first began Sept. 21 and more schedules begin Oct. 12 and Oct. 26.
"Flex Start classes will be delivered on-campus and online, including Go Live with SCF Online, SCF’s new synchronous online learning option featuring live interaction with professors and classmates," the news release said. "The courses are offered at varying times, including evenings and weekends, to allow students the opportunity to learn whenever their schedule permits."
For more information, visit SCF.edu/FlexStart.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.