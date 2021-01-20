WELLEN PARK — Renaissance hosted Renaissance Rides Vehicle Show on Saturday at the community’s clubhouse, where residents were encouraged to bring the cars, motorcycles and golf carts.

Many different vehicles including vintage and newer models were on display for guests to admire while enjoying food from Shiver Shack and The Maine Line, with Grand Palm resident Andy Geremia as guest disc jockey.

Prizes, including trophies and gift cards were awarded in four categories including “oldest,” “cleanest,” “most unusual” and “best overall,” were chosen by residents.

