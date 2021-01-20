WELLEN PARK — Renaissance hosted Renaissance Rides Vehicle Show on Saturday at the community’s clubhouse, where residents were encouraged to bring the cars, motorcycles and golf carts.
Many different vehicles including vintage and newer models were on display for guests to admire while enjoying food from Shiver Shack and The Maine Line, with Grand Palm resident Andy Geremia as guest disc jockey.
Prizes, including trophies and gift cards were awarded in four categories including “oldest,” “cleanest,” “most unusual” and “best overall,” were chosen by residents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.