VENICE — Another Murphy Oaks rezoning request is on the Venice City Council’s agenda, but this time with a recommendation from a hearing officer.
The rezoning of the 40-acre parcel north of Fox Lea Farms on Auburn Road has been rejected twice by the Council, most recently in October 2019, when it was presented as a planned-unit development.
The principal basis for the Council’s decision was the incompatibility of the project with its neighbors, mainly Fox Lea Farms.
Fox Lea’s representatives argued at public hearings that the development of the property would disrupt its operations and that it would be subject to constant complaints from homeowners about living next to a horse-show operation.
Developer Herb Lawson made concessions, including a reduction in units from 105 to 85 and enhanced buffering, but Fox Lea pressed for additional buffering, or a ban on swimming pools on the lots closest to it.
Lawson rejected the demands, saying they would hurt the marketability of the lots.
The Council rejected the rezoning 6-1; Council Member Mitzie Fiedler was the only vote in favor of it.
Four of the Council members who voted against it are no longer in office, however.
Lawson sought relief under the Florida Land Use and Environmental Dispute Resolution Act, which has a two-step process.
First, a special magistrate tries to mediate a resolution. If that’s unsuccessful, the magistrate makes a determination whether the governmental entity’s action “is unreasonable or unfairly burdens the real property.”
Magistrate Scott I. Steady determined that in Murphy Oaks’ case the 2019 denial met that standard “even when considering the unique operations of Fox Lea Farm.”
The rezoning satisfied the criteria in the city’s comprehensive plan and land-development code, which lack standards for imposing obligations to enhance compatibility, he wrote in his Jan. 12 recommendations.
“New proposed and additional conditions that are not typically imposed by a governmental entity or that cannot be reasonably enforced by the city should not be considered and should not form the basis to make the conclusion that the zoning request is inherently incompatible,” he wrote.
He recommends approval of a proposed rezoning ordinance that contains additional concessions by Lawson.
If it’s approved, the Council is also scheduled to consider a conditional-use petition to make Murphy Oaks a gated community.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• vote on an ordinance rezoning 2203 Knights Trail Road from Sarasota County Open Use Estate to City of Venice Residential, Multi-Family 3.
• vote on a conditional-use petition permitting the installation of community gates at Generation at Venice, 2201 Knights Trail Road.
• consider an ordinance amending city code provisions related to parks. It would add the Nolen Greens and Pathways and Pinebrook Park to the city’s list of parks and clarify which parks dogs are allowed in, among other provisions.
• consider a budget amendment.
• vote on a resolution creating an auditor selection committee.
• hear a presentation from Sheriff Kurt Hoffman.
• hear Finance Director Linda Senne’s quarterly financial update.
• vote on an agreement with Sarasota County to use park impact fees for the construction of Venezia Park.
• ratify actions taken at the Jan. 26 meeting, when a physical quorum wasn’t present at City Hall.
• discuss establishing a rotation of Council members to ensure a physical quorum is present at meetings.
The Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9. The complete agenda, including instructions for connecting to the meeting, is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.