ENGLEWOOD — Richard’s Foodporium new Englewood location will be the largest store in the chain.
And it's pleased with how it handled the pandemic.
Set to open this fall in Lemon Bay Plaza, 1807 Englewood Road, Richard’s Foodporium will combine with new owners Bulk Nation in a 4,000-square-foot store.
Based in Sarasota with stores in Venice and North Port, Richard’s Foodporium opened its doors in 1979 as family owned chain of store in Southwest Florida, selling natural and bulk foods.
All of its locations have several varieties of items like nuts, grains, beans and legumes, spices and seasonings, and even sweet treats that are sold by weight.
They also sell organic foods and cleaning products, natural and specialty foods, supplements, health and beauty products, laundry detergent, Keto, gluten-free products, vegan foods, alkaline ionized water and more.
Bulk Nation Holdings, the Bradenton-based owner of Bulk Nation Foods of Florida, purchased Richard’s Foodporium in 2019.
“There will be bulk honey, nut butter, chocolate, candy, pasta, rice and so much more,“ said Larry Lore, store operations facilities manager. “You can bring us a container and we will fill it. The bulk section can help local restaurants and other local stores as well.”
Lore said the plaza is under new ownership and is loaded with local small businesses including Libee’s, Kyle Kurtis, Italiano’s, Yum Yum Deli Bakery and Rumours wine bar.
Something new at Richard’s is a pet food line of dry and wet dog and cat foods and treats called Tender & True.
During the pandemic, Richard’s employees met new customers who are trying stay healthy.
“We’ve done good throughout COVID-19 by helping people build their immune system,” Lore said. “We also have our own private label of supplements called Richard’s Well Care...We’ve seen new customers and have been teaching them a lot about supplements they should be taking to help them stay healthy.”
