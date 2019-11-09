Rick Wagner, of Venice, will walk in the Breast Cancer walk at Benderson Park in Sarasota on Nov. 10.
In conjunction with the walk he has started a donation site where anyone may donate to the cause.
Consider that Wagner, a longtime Mote Marine beach volunteer, is a recent survivor of some serious heart surgery.
He is doing this because of a relative who had breast cancer. Whether he finishes the walk is not so important. It is that he feels so strongly about participating and raising money for this cause.
There will be many such stories among the walkers.
Participants can register ahead of time online at sarasotamanatee flstrides@cancer.org or in the registration area at Benderson Park the day of the event.
Access the parking area from Cattleman Road. Overflow parking will be in the north lot at the park, ear Dillard’s.
All participants must check-in on walk day. Check-in begins at 8 am. Sign up online for easy check-in the day of the walk.
There are two distance options for the walk, 5K and 1 mile. The 5K walk will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the 1 mile will begin 9:45 a.m., after the 5K walkers have passed through the start line.
Everyone walks together. The event is not a race. Walkers can stop when they want to and no one is required to compete the entire walk if unable. There are three water stops along the route.
Those who cannot complete the walk by 11 a.m. will be transported to the finish line.
There will be food and drink vendors on site before and after the walk.
All participants must register. Those who do not register online in advance must do so at the event.
To learn more about the Making Strides of Sarasota-Manatee presented by CORE Construction or for other information, call 800-227-2345.
To make a donation in honor of Rick Wagner, visit bit.ly/rickwwalks or for another person, call the number above or visit sarasotamanatee flstrides@cancer.org or send a check to: American Cancer Society, ATTN: Making Strides of Sarasota-Manatee, 2970 University Pkwy Ste 104, Sarasota, 34243.
