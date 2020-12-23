VENICE - Venice Pride announced Wednesday it is hold its Ride for Pride from 1-3 p.m. Jan. 9 through downtown Venice.
It'll be the third annual event.
"Let’s start the year right by celebrating pride and progress," it said in a news release.
The event is for the LGBTQ community along with its allies, the email noted.
“Visibility is still on the agenda of our LGBTQ community," said Rev. Nancy Wilson, president of Venice Pride, Inc. "Come out and 'Ride for Pride' this year in Venice, Florida as we make the statement that COVID-19 does not end our struggle for full inclusion. ...It will be great to see you, even if we cannot hug you. Get out of the house and into the parade."
Venice Pride is wanting to have vehicles registered in advance by Jan. 4.
It'll start from the SunCoast Metropolitan Community Church at 3276 E. Venice Avenue.
"After we check your registration and provide you with a map, we will parade through downtown Venice on a planned route," it said.
Those who registered for the November 2020 event do not have to register again, it said.
SunCoast MCC is a gold sponsor of the event.
“We are excited to sponsor the 'Ride for Pride' event," said Rev. Vickie Miller, senior co-pastor at SunCoast MCC. "This year we could all use a little celebration, and by taking Venice Ride for Pride 2021 to the streets of Venice, we hope to bring joy and festivity to our city in a safe way. Please come to either participate in the parade or to show your love and support for diversity and unity from the sidelines.”
For more information or to register, visit online at www.veniceflpride.com
