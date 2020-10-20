VENICE — The Ride for Rotary returns — with three ways for people to participate.
The Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club is encouraging public participation as the Ride for Rotary takes place Oct. 24-31.
“Funds raised will go to support local youth, veterans, and voluntary organizations and the End Polio Now international campaign,” it said in a news release. “Rotarians are adding three ways to participate. Riding Virtually from your favorite park, trail or neighborhood or cycling on a given signed trail near Wellen Park. There is also a prize raffle for a new bike.”
In 2019, the event raised more than $5,000 for the Rotary International’s End Polio Now initiative.
“For 2020 Rotarians are hoping to double it to support more local charities,” it said.
The options for riding virtually allow so it can happen during any part of the week.
Those wanting to participate can call 941-219-2623 to order and collect a goody bag and T-shirt through Bicycles International, 1744 South Tamiami Trail.
“Wearing the Ride with Rotary T-shirts, they are encouraged to post photos of themselves and their friends having fun and supporting Venice-Nokomis Rotary,” the news release said.
The Ride with Rotary event takes place Oct. 24 and includes two 7.5 mile loops or less which begins and ends at Publix Plaza, 12165 Mercado Drive, Wellen Park. The news release said groups of 10 or less depart in 15 minute increments any time from 9 a.m. finishing by noon.
“Wearing the Ride with Rotary shirts entitles a participant to a free beer from Bocca Lupa or a tequila from Irma’s Tacos and bites to eat can be purchased at Wellen Village,” it said.
Registration is $35 per adult, ending at midnight Oct. 22. It includes the a collector’s shirt and goody bag. Children 12 and under ride free.
To register, call Colleen Carver at 941-219-2623 or Matt Britton at 941-468-6345.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.