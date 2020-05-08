Riding the waves

Skimboarder Will Grady, of Sarasota, makes a splash along the North Jetty Beach in Nokomis on Monday, after beach parking lots re-opened in Sarasota County.

“This was going to be my first year of competition until coronavirus closed a lot of things,” Grady said. He, along with others, seemed happy to be back at the beach.

 SUN PHOTO BY JOSEPH JOHN ORCHULLI II
