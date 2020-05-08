Riding the waves

Skimboarder Will Grady, of Sarasota, makes a splash along the North Jetty Beach in Nokomis on Monday, after beach parking lots re-opened in Sarasota County.
“This was going to be my first year of competition until coronavirus closed a lot of things,” Grady said. He, along with others, seemed happy to be back at the beach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.