SARASOTA — Ring Sarasota is set to perform its “Highways & Byways” at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 21 at St. Boniface Church on Siesta Key.
Ring Sarasota’s 16 musicians use 14 mallets, 95 handbells, 70 chimes and a keyboard during its performances, it said.
“Playing off the ‘travel canceled because of COVID,’ we’ve been dealing with for 10 months, ‘Highways & Byways’ will take its audience on a guided musical tour with cinematography through the highways and byways of this great country,” it said in a news release.
The musical journey will include takes on “Deep in the Heart of Texas,” “Tennessee Waltz,” “California Good Vibrations,” “Georgia on My Mind,” and return with “Beneath the Sparkling Skies of Sarasota,” among other songs.
Masks must be worn to the performance and registration is required at by visiting online at https://bit.ly/3rLEssQ.
A streaming broadcast of it will be at a Boxcast Live website.
