Ring Sarasota Handbell Choir

Ring Sarasota Handbell Choir comprises 16 musicians who utilize 14 pairs of Mallets, 95 Handbells, 70 Chimes, and one Keyboard.

 Daniel Wagner

SARASOTA – After a COVID-shortened 2020 season, Ring Sarasota returns Feb. 21  with "Highways & Byways," at Pine Shores Presbyterian Church.

"Playing off the 'travel canceled because of COVID' we’ve been dealing with for 10 months, Highways & Byways will take you on a guided musical tour with cinematography through the highways and byways of our great country," the news release said. 

It will be going to Texas, Tennessee, California, Minnesota, Georgia along with New York City and Washington, D.C.

The tour includes: 

5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21:  Pine Shores Presbyterian Church, Sarasota

Social distancing guidelines, masks and registration is required at - pineshorespres.org/ministry/february-21st-concert/

Live stream: youtube.com/channel/UCvksGs_m71qg0lBmRawQZYg

4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28:  Peace Presbyterian Church, Lakewood Ranch


Weather permitting, outdoor concert. Bring a lawn chair and mask, open seating outdoors

6 p.m. Sunday, March 21: St. Boniface Episcopal Church, Siesta Key

Social distance rules, masks and registration required at –

secure.accessacs.com/access/memberlogin.aspx?sn=90120

Live stream link - boxcast.tv/view/st-boniface-concert-series-ring-sarasota-289221

4 p.m. April 11: Gateway Trinity Lutheran Church, Ft. Myers

Registration link will be made available soon

Live stream link - youtube.com/gatewaytrinityelca

For more information, call 941-.451-7601 or  RingSarasota.org.

