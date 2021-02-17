SARASOTA – After a COVID-shortened 2020 season, Ring Sarasota returns Feb. 21 with "Highways & Byways," at Pine Shores Presbyterian Church.
According to a news release, Ring Sarasota has 16 musicians using 14 pairs mallets, 95 handbells, 70 chimes and a keyboard.
"Playing off the 'travel canceled because of COVID' we’ve been dealing with for 10 months, Highways & Byways will take you on a guided musical tour with cinematography through the highways and byways of our great country," the news release said.
It will be going to Texas, Tennessee, California, Minnesota, Georgia along with New York City and Washington, D.C.
The tour includes:
5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21: Pine Shores Presbyterian Church, Sarasota
Social distancing guidelines, masks and registration is required at - pineshorespres.org/ministry/february-21st-concert/
Live stream: youtube.com/channel/UCvksGs_m71qg0lBmRawQZYg
4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28: Peace Presbyterian Church, Lakewood Ranch
Weather permitting, outdoor concert. Bring a lawn chair and mask, open seating outdoors
6 p.m. Sunday, March 21: St. Boniface Episcopal Church, Siesta Key
Social distance rules, masks and registration required at –
Live stream link - boxcast.tv/view/st-boniface-concert-series-ring-sarasota-289221
4 p.m. April 11: Gateway Trinity Lutheran Church, Ft. Myers
Registration link will be made available soon
Live stream link - youtube.com/gatewaytrinityelca
For more information, call 941-.451-7601 or RingSarasota.org.
