Staff Report
VENICE — A “high rip current risk” is in effect along the Sarasota and Charlotte county shorelines, according to national weather experts.
A rip current statement distributed Wednesday morning said the advisory stays in effect through Friday morning. It said increasing onshore winds “will create rip currents along area beaches.”
The statement, from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, called them potentially life-threatening.
“Always swim near a lifeguard, and never swim alone,” the statement notes.
Few people were venturing into Venice Beach on Wednesday as the surf pounded the shoreline.
Paul Duchesney, of Venice, did use it as an opportunity to go kiteboarding.
“Anytime it’s windy,” he said as he picked up some of his gear after coming from the Gulf of Mexico. “It’s exhilarating.”
That wind was helping to develop some rip currents which NOAA explained “are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar.”
It noted they can happen anywhere and are known to happen near structures such as jetties and piers.
“If you become caught in a rip current yell for help,” the statement continues.
It urges people to remain calm and not exhaust themselves.
“If you have to swim out of a rip current swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly,” it states.
