NORTH PORT — The North Port City Commission and the Sarasota County Commission are set to get together and discuss the expansion of River Road, and the extension of the county’s Legacy Trail.
The North Port City Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday in City Hall to authorize the meeting with the Sarasota County Commission later.
The joint meeting, set for 1:30 p.m., will take place in the Commission Chamber of the Robert L. Anderson Administrative Center, 4000 Tamiami Trail, South Venice.
Two items are currently on the agenda: The expansion of River Road, which the city is jointly funding with the county; and the extension of the Legacy Trail, a bicycle and walking route that slides through Venice and is planned to reach North Port.
City Commissioner Jill Luke said she has learned that the financing is now complete for the River Road project and she expects a timeline will be discussed at the Wednesday meeting. She also said she sees three viable routes for the expansion of the Legacy Trail, and believes the joint group needs to focus on a final route.
Voters in Sarasota County passed a special county charter amendment in November 2018, to borrow $65 million for the extension of the Legacy Trail, which runs from Venice to Sarasota.
North Port Vice Mayor Debbie McDowell expects the group will stick to the two agenda items.
“It’s my understanding that if an item is not on the agenda, it will not come up for discussion,” she said.
