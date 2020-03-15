VENICE — Things got a little heated when members of the Venetian Community Development District (CDD) board and the City Council met last month.
“Do what your mom would tell you to do,” Board Member Dave Lusty urged. “Do what’s right. Do what’s moral.”
What would have been right, in the CDD’s perspective, would have been for the city to accept responsibility for damage the city’s garbage trucks have allegedly done to the roads in the Venetian Golf & River Club.
The CDD says city garbage trucks leaked oil and hydraulic fluid on the streets, which it oversees, eroding them. It wants the city to split the cost of repairs estimated at hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The problem dates back to 2017 and the city’s insurer has offered only $25,000 to settle the matter, the board members said.
But the Council wasn’t ready to negotiate, citing the gap between the numbers and the presentation of new information by the CDD’s attorney.
The two sides tentatively agreed to meet again in April, to give City Manager Ed Lavallee a chance to answer any questions the Council members had.
However, there weren’t any about the issues, Lavallee said Tuesday, just about the statutory dispute resolution process itself.
For that reason, he said, the city’s attorney recommends proceeding to the next step of the process — mediation.
And that’s fine with the CDD, chair Rich Bracco said.
“I personally welcome that,” he said.
He assured the Council members, in the words of Don Corleone, from “The Godfather,” that, “this is just business,” and the CDD is looking forward to working with the city on a resolution.
“What we’re looking for is closure on this issue,” he said. “The CDD is ready to move ahead on this as quickly as you are.”
Also on Tuesday the Council:
• adopted revisions to the Municipal Firefighters’ Pension Trust Fund.
• repealed the city’s Code of Conduct and Ethics and adopt the Florida Ethics Code. Existing provisions regarding conduct after separation from the city are being retained.
• adopted a cybersecurity policy.
• approved modification No. 2 to the subgrant agreement with the Division of Emergency Management increasing the grant for the City Hall generator by $219,324.35, to a total of $870,000.
• approved two work assignments for Venice Beach stormwater outfall model updates, alternatives analysis and reporting.
• approved a cooperative funding agreement for a new reclaimed water aquifer storage and recovery well system at the Eastside Water Reclamation Facility.
• approved a public access easement between Sarasota County and Tuscan Gardens of Venetia Bay Properties for access to the Legacy Trail.
• appointed Ernest Booker to the Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization Citizen Advisory Network.
• appointed Council Member Nick Pachota as the city representative to the Sarasota County Community Action Agency Board.
• nominated Linda Kenfield Andrews as the city representative to the Sarasota County Parks Advisory Recreation Council.
• proclaimed the week of March 15-21, 2020, as “National Surveyors Week.”
• recognized Pachota and Mayor Ron Feinsod for completing the 2020 Institute for Elected Municipal Officials.
• heard a presentation on Mote Marine’s Sea Turtle Conservation and Research Program.
You can watch the video of the meeting at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
