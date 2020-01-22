VENICE — The second Venice Road E-O was Saturday at Venice Airport Fairgrounds.

The City Public Works Department teamed up with Venice-Nokomis Rotary and its 28th annual Fine Arts & Crafts Festival to showcase talents of very different mediums.

Those who attended the Road E-O were able to watch heavy equipment operators of Venice who took on a “skills testing course.”

The day also included “static displays, children’s activities, music and face painting,” according to the city.

The Venice-Nokomis Rotary held its annual Arts and Crafts weekend at the same time.

