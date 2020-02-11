Road closures
• The contractor on the Capri Isles Bridge Replacement Project began driving test piles on Monday for approximately two days. Once the bridge demolition is complete, pile driving for the remainder of the bridge will begin and is expected to last about two weeks.
This construction work will cause noise that may be heard up to a half-mile away.
Southbound motorists are being detoured on Edmondson Road to Auburn Road. Northbound motorists are being detoured on Ridgewood Avenue to Pinebrook Road.
Local traffic only is allowed on Capri Isles Boulevard north and south of the bridge. Golfers should enter the golf course from the south.
The bridge is scheduled to be opened to motorists by June 30.
For more information, contact Jack Knowlton, of American Consulting, at 813-927-4714 or jknowlton@acp-fl.com.
• Seaboard Avenue at U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice, will be closed to traffic through Wednesday, Feb. 12, for drainage system installation.
• The eastern entrance to the Auburn Woods neighborhood off East Venice Avenue will be closed starting Wednesday, Feb. 12, and is expected to reopen Feb. 26.
A developer is doing a utilities tie-in at this location that will require excavation and underground work to the utilities system.
The western entrance to Auburn Woods will remain open.
Mobilization for stormwater project
On Wednesday, Feb. 12, city contractor Spectrum Underground will begin mobilization for the Live Oak Stormwater Improvements Project.
This project will remove and replace the existing stormwater system along Live Oak Street from Groveland Avenue to Gulf Coast Bloulevard. The project also includes the installation of a 6-inch water main for future connections.
The construction will last roughly seven months and will require periodic lane closures.
For more information, contact Assistant City Engineer Jon Kramer at JKramer@Venicegov.com or 941-882-7410.
Community cleanups
A community cleanup is scheduled for the Nokomis area from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 22.
Dumpsters will be available at the Nokomis Community Center, 234 East Nippino Trail, and River Boulevard at Adriatic Street.
Hazardous materials, including paint, auto parts, electronics, televisions and computers, will not be accepted at any dumpster location. They should be taken to the South Chemical Collection Center, 250 South Jackson Road, Venice; the Citizens Convenience Center, 4010 Knights Trail, Nokomis; or the North Chemical Collection Center, 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit SCGov.net.
