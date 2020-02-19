Trail closures
Work on the field lights at Venice High School could result in intermittent closures of the Venetian Waterway Park by the school on Wednesday, Feb. 19, and Friday, Feb. 21.
Sarasota County staff will be flagging in the area. Call 941-915-7327 for more information.
• A contractor has begun milling and resurfacing streets in the Pinebrook Way/Sleepy Hollow Road area.
Streets to be resurfaced are Pinebrook Way, Paradise Way, Pine Needle Road (north of Pinebrook Way), Whispering Lane, Pinebrook Way Court, Featherbed Lane, Brookside Drive, Waterside Lane, Sleepy Hollow Way and Sleepy Hollow Court.
For additional information, contact Jennifer Dorning, project public information officer, at 239-338-7723 or Jennifer.Dorning@atkinsglobal.com.
• The eastern entrance to the Auburn Woods neighborhood off East Venice Avenue is closed and is expected to reopen Feb. 26.
A developer is doing a utilities tie-in at this location that will require excavation and underground work to the utilities system.
The western entrance to Auburn Woods will remain open.
Mobilization for stormwater project
City contractor Spectrum Underground has begun mobilization for the Live Oak Stormwater Improvements Project.
This project will remove and replace the existing stormwater system along Live Oak Street from Groveland Avenue to Gulf Coast Boulevard. The project also includes the installation of a 6-inch water main for future connections.
The construction will last roughly seven months and will require periodic lane closures.
For more information, contact Assistant City Engineer Jon Kramer at JKramer@Venicegov.com or 941-882-7410.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.