VENICE — Tuesday was a very good day for Venice Police Sgt. — make that Lt. — Rob Goodson.
First, he was officially sworn in as a lieutenant, with his wife, Lisa, pinning his new badge on him. Then, with her by his side, he accepted the award as the city’s 2019 Employee of the Year.
Candidates are nominated by their fellow employees, and a committee screens the nominations. The person chosen for the annual award is recognized for going above and beyond the outstanding performance of assigned duties, City Manager Ed Lavallee said.
Goodson did his “regular” job so well, Lavallee said, that Chief Tom Mattmuller “rewarded” him by putting him in charge of overseeing the city’s new public safety facility. Goodson, who has a construction background, coordinates with all city departments and all the companies on the project, Lavallee said.
Calling the award “humbling,” Goodson thanked his family and then reminisced about his first visit to Venice 18 years ago, when he was considering joining the department.
The first two people he met, he said, were clerk Kelli Peyton, who’s now the department’s records manager, and Mattmuller, then a detective.
Goodson said he left thinking, “these are good people and I’d like to work here.”
“I still believe the same thing every day,” he said.
Also on Tuesday, Mayor Ron Feinsod swore in Fire Lt. Brett Wasserman; Police Sgt. Loius White; and the city’s first paramedics: Bradley Vaught, Harold Bittner, Samantha Lobsinger, Paul Lauffer, Barry Spinweber, Donald Morrell and Ruth Ann Unruh.
