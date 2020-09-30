VENICE — Eric Robinson, whose fundraising prowess has made him the treasurer of numerous political campaigns, is under investigation for “potential election criminal misconduct,” according to an executive order signed Sept. 22 by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Robinson said the filing of a criminal complaint against him is politically motivated and called it “absurd and offensive.”
The matter came to the governor’s attention because 12th Circuit State Attorney Ed Brodsky disqualified himself from the investigation “to avoid a conflict of interest or any appearance of impropriety,” and asked it be assigned to another state attorney, the order states.
Robinson, a Venice CPA and member of the Sarasota County School Board, is Brodsky’s treasurer in his re-election campaign.
The order also states that the state attorney’s office employs him “in a professional capacity.”
Based on that, Betsy Young, Brodsky’s opponent, called on him in a news release to remove Robinson as his campaign treasurer and disclose his position with the state attorney’s office.
But that part of the order is misleading, Brodsky said, because Robinson does no work for his office. His only role is as campaign treasurer, he said.
Robinson is innocent until proven guilty, Brodsky said, and there’s been no determination in that regard because the complaint was only filed a month or so ago and was only assigned for investigation to 13th Circuit State Attorney Andrew Warren, of Hillsborough County, a week ago.
The file is in the hands of Warren’s staff and the complaint isn’t a public record, Brodsky said.
Robinson was unaware of the investigation until Monday afternoon.
“I have had so many complaints filed against me,” he said. “And every single one of them has been dismissed.”
Most recently, the Florida Elections Commission ruled in August a Robinson political action committee had not violated a law banning partisan campaigning for the Sarasota City Commission.
All the prior complaints were also matters before the commission, he said, adding that he’s never had a criminal complaint.
Some provisions of Florida election law carry both civil and criminal penalties.
Robinson said he’s the victim of an attempted character assassination.
“It’s disappointing that people are using complaints for political purposes,” he said. “This is clearly politics at its worst.”
State Sen. Joe Gruters, Robinson’s business partner, said his reputation as a handler of so-called “dark money” no longer applies.
Robinson does accept donations to political action committees he’s involved with and makes donations from them. He’s listed with the Florida Division of Elections as the treasurer of more than 40 active ones.
However, Gruters said, “dark money” refers to donations filtered through a number of political action committees to obscure the original source. He has filed two bills to combat the practice, he said, but neither passed.
Calling the complaint against Robinson a “political hit job,” Gruters said his partner hasn’t handled dark money for at least two years.
“I would put my own reputation on it,” he said.
