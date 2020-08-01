SARASOTA — In seeking a second term representing District 3, Sarasota School Board Member Eric Robinson says he feels as though he’s running as much against himself as against actual opponent Tom Edwards.
Many people have preconceived ideas about him, Robinson said, so part of his campaigning is spent trying to dispel rumors and set the record straight and make his actual record known.
Painted as a disruptive member, Robinson says there hasn’t been a contentious vote of the board in months, going back to the departure of former Superintendent Todd Bowden, with whom Robinson sometimes butted heads. The new superintendent was recently approved unanimously, he noted.
That’s not to say there aren’t differences of opinion on the board, he said, but they’re about issues, without personalities getting involved.
He acknowledges that the district wasn’t prepared to have to take classes fully online when the pandemic hit. As a result, the last semester of the year was “basically a modified correspondence course.”
Beyond the obvious shortcomings, students whose home situation wasn’t conducive to learning, or who had to get a job, were further affected, he said. Then, there was no summer school for catching up.
As the district ramps up for classes to resume Aug. 31, he said, “I’m just hoping the district staff uses this time wisely.”
Districts have been pushed by the state and federal governments to have in-person classes five days a week under penalty of losing funding. Robinson said he’d call their bluff but it would potentially put more than $120 million — and 1,500 jobs — at risk.
Some districts are going to reopen with online classes only. To do that here, he said, would cost between $2 million and $5 million to make sure every student has a laptop with a camera and good internet access.
He said he prefers a blended option for classes in which separate teachers handle in-person and online versions of a class. It would be too hard for one person to maintain control of both, he said.
Online classes should be taught by at-risk teachers, he said, not by teachers chosen on the basis of seniority as the union wants.
That would help the district retain teachers, because he estimates that more teachers than students will not be returning to schools. Twenty percent is the tipping point at which there’s a shortage of teachers, he said.
The district is also likely to have a shortage of substitutes because many of them are retired teachers who would be considered at-risk.
“Now is the time to show employees we care,” he said.
One way to do that, he said, would be to offer teachers free before- and after-school care for their own children so they can be available for parent conferences outside the school day. It would build goodwill at minimal cost, he said.
If re-elected, Robinson said, he’ll continue to donate his salary and conduct workdays, which have had him performing most of the jobs in the district.
Being in each of the schools has given him a familiarity with them and confidence in them, he said.
“I trust each individual principal and the teachers to know what’s best at their schools,” he said.
