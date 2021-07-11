VENICE — As Tropical Storm Elsa passed the area Tuesday, it apparently left its mark on the Blue Lotus Buddhist Meditation Center in Venice.
Because the building’s flat roof is not seen from outside, the condition of the roof was not discovered until Saturday when Bhante Chan, the leader of Blue Lotus and several associated Buddhist centers in Florida, arrived to lead a meditation class. The roof had collapsed, mainly over the meditation room of the building.
“The center had just completed fundraising and the installation of new air conditioning for the building and a new floor in the main meeting room,” longtime member Jullaurie Crane said Sunday.
The roof was intact above the front room when Chan entered Saturday prior to the class that was then canceled.
The front room had been recently renovated as a sales area for religious items, jewelry, prayer shawls and other items.
Until repairs are made, classes and other events normally scheduled for the building on Shamrock Boulevard in the area of Venice Gardens will be held either outdoors or via Zoom, Crane said.
“If they condemn the building, that would be a bigger problem,” Chan said.
He is not certain if replacement would be covered in that case. That also would leave the organization and various participating groups without a home for an extended time.
Crane said Blue Lotus has been the spiritual home of meditation groups for more than 15 years.
“It followed on the heels of the Venice Holistic Community Center,” she added.
While most of the classes and sessions are Buddhist-oriented, Crane said the center draws participants of all faiths — Christian, Jewish and others.
The monks associated with the center and several others in Florida are headquartered in the Clearwater area, they do not have a temple there. The Clearwater group purchased the building some years ago but welcomed all the participating groups to stay she said.
For now, the future is in the hands of the insurance company, Chan said.
But Crane said the facilities leaders are hoping to “rebuild even better.”
She encouraged people to check its website for schedule changes and Zoom programming.
“This is also, of course, a time when our training in ‘impermanence’ is so helpful,” Crane said. “Blue Lotus is more than a building. It is all our hearts, our love, our practice and friendships ... These will be its strengths as we rebuild.”
She said they have an “awesome” insurance agent that they are working with at this point.
“Let’s join together in compassion for all the beings who want to be happy and how our beautiful building has sustained our practice and it will again,” she said.
