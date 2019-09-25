VENICE — Epitomizing the American dream, Tanji and Jess Dupont-Cloarec continue to fascinate friends and customers.
In 2015, they decided to follow her parents from France who had opened the Croissant & Co French Bakery on West Venice Avenue.
A month ago, their son, Leo, was born. Last week, the couple introduced Leo and his sister, Rose, 3 to the business named in their honor at 103 West Venice Avenue, Suite 101.
An accomplished artist, Jess spoke English when they arrived to Venice four years ago, but it was a challenge for Tanji.
Their first entry into business came a few months later when they opened a store, T & J on East Venice Avenue.
Realizing potential for business was in the historic district, within two years they moved to 219 W. Miami Avenue and along came baby, Rose.
In 2018, they prepared to move into Suite 103 at 310 West Venice Avenue in the Pinkerton Building. Opening despite the start of roadwork, they persevered and continued building a successful business.
They named the new business Rose & Leo in honor of their kids, Jess Dupont-Cloarec said. It will be totally different and separate to their existing store.
Much larger than Tanji & Jess, plans are to be open by the middle of October.
“We have wanted more brands, but do not have the space in our store,” she said. “Doing this for our kids and their future, we will have eclectic gifts from baby to grandma, plush toys from France, gifts for little girls like accessories and jewelry, handbags for women extending our popular new collection from Texas and handmade jewelry from Spain.”
It will be an opportunity to open something new and unique displaying and selling brands nobody has in Venice. There will be big collection of lamps, canvasses, mugs, glasses and placemats made in U.S.
It will include dogs, cats and kittens on small canvasses or small pouches and mugs, U.S.-made candles and soaps along with special chocolates made in Tampa and featured in “The Hunger Games” movie.
Unique French brands sold in their own store in France will be coming to Venice.
“Tanji is head of the company and will be working in the new Rose & Leo while I work in our store,” she said. “He is the administrator in the office and as the artist I will operate our existing store.”
“It is going to be our touch, style and image with things we like, a bright, whimsical and a happy place similar but not the same as our store,” she said. “A unique store designed by Tanji with a cozy atmosphere for the kids, nice and bright with all the candles.”
A grand open evening is planned. The store will open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays and starting in December for season from noon-4 p.m. Sundays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.