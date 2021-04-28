VENICE — With Memorial Day a few weeks away, Rotarians are expanding its popular “Flags Across Venice-Nokomis” program.
Now in its sixth year, Venice Nokomis Rotary Club invites both full and part-time residents to enjoy have the American flag flying in their yard during four patriotic days of the year.
Donations of $45 go toward assisting local veterans and the families of service people. All Rotary services are free and they will deliver and erect the 3-by-5 feet American flag on a 10-foot pole in your yard.
It will be collected a few days later, the service being repeated on Flag Day; 4th July; Labor Day and Veterans Day.
“Due to manpower restrictions, we will only be servicing the current Venice-Nokomis area,” said Rotarian Jay Kasmark, organizer.
That includes ZIP codes 34285, 34275, 34292 and 34293.
Most home owner associations support the project. Homeowners decide where the flag will be planted in the yard — and are set up even if the homeowner is vacationing north at the time.
Now in its sixth year, more than 400 people take part.
“All proceeds from this program go toward assisting a local veteran and family selected by the local veteran’s association,” Kasmark said. “As the whole project is managed by our club last year the overwhelming support received enabled Rotarians to present a total of $10,000 to three local veterans organizations.”
To participate in the “Flags Across Venice-Nokomis” program, mail a check for a minimum of $45 for each home to be decorated, made payable to Venice Nokomis Rotary Flags Program, to Venice-Nokomis Rotary, P.O. Box 8, Venice, FL 34285.
Those interested can also visit the Rotary Club website at www.venicenokomisrotary.org/flags-across-venice and complete the application form.
For more information, email Venice Nokomis Club Rotarians Jim Romano at jaromano392@gmail.com.
