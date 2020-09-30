VENICE — Six local non-traditional students were delighted to receive scholarships from the Venice Nokomis Rotary Club Rotary Foundation enabling them to continue their studies for their careers.
The event took place at the Venice Yacht Club where Rotarians held their weekly meeting and were joined by non-attending members on Zoom.
Rotarian Robert Waldron, committee chairman of the club’s Foundation, said it was the 30th year for the club to make those presentations.
It was founded in 1990 and is supported by donations of Venice Nokomis Rotarian members.
More than $140,000 in scholarships have been distributed to non-traditional students of any age in the South County area during that time.
The recipients for 2020 were Sahskia Celestin-Blaise a 2010 graduate of Palmetto High School who is studying nursing at Galen College of Nursing; Antonette Benedetto a 2018 graduate of Venice High School who is studying nursing at the University of South Florida in St. Petersburg; Jessica Miles a graduate of Venice High School in 1998 studying pharmacology at Lake Erie College; Eric Goodsell a graduate of Adrian High School in 2001 who is attending Englewood Fire Training School; Star Amber Major who graduated Venice High School this year to study nursing at University of Central Florida and Sophie Pearce 2020 graduate of Venice High School who is studying Marine Biology at College of the Florida Keys.
A guest at the meeting, recipient Jessica Miles thanked members for their continued support again this year of her pharmacology training studies at Lake Eris College.
She said she looked forward to her fourth year of studies. When not studying, she has worked at Publix, done a vocation at CVS and a hospital as she builds her career to be a specialty compounding pharmacist.
Scholarship checks of $1,500 were mailed to each recipient’s financial aid office for the student’s school expenses.
