Venice Elementary Teacher of the Year

PHOTO COURTESY OF SARASOTA COUNTY SCHOOLS

From left to right: Teacher of the Year Committee Chairman Jesse Lazarus; Teacher of the Year Allison Hamley; Venice Elementary School Principal Dr. Kirk Hutchinson; Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club President Jane Mendola.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF SARASOTA COUNTY SCHOOLS

STAFF REPORT

SARASOTA – The Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club presented a longtime Venice Elementary School teacher with its annual Teacher of the Year award.

Allison Hamley, a Reading Recovery teacher, was awarded a $1,000 check and plaque in recognition of the impact she has had on her students. Hamley has taught at the elementary school for 16 years.

Reading Recovery aims to reduce the number of first-grade students who have severe challenges with reading and writing, according to a district release.

These intervention tactics, the release said, are most effective when they are accessible to all students who need them, and when they are used as a supplement to existing curriculum.

An estimated 75% of students who complete the full 12-to-20-week intervention are usually able to meet grade-level expectations in reading and writing when tested.

