STAFF REPORT
SARASOTA – The Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club presented a longtime Venice Elementary School teacher with its annual Teacher of the Year award.
Allison Hamley, a Reading Recovery teacher, was awarded a $1,000 check and plaque in recognition of the impact she has had on her students. Hamley has taught at the elementary school for 16 years.
Reading Recovery aims to reduce the number of first-grade students who have severe challenges with reading and writing, according to a district release.
These intervention tactics, the release said, are most effective when they are accessible to all students who need them, and when they are used as a supplement to existing curriculum.
An estimated 75% of students who complete the full 12-to-20-week intervention are usually able to meet grade-level expectations in reading and writing when tested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.