VENICE — The Venice-Nokomis Rotary recently presented checks totaling $10,000 to area veteran organizations at a Jan. 30 gathering.
“A check for $5,000 was presented to Bill Bowen for the Veterans of Foreign Wars and another check for $5,000 was presented to Mike Falicita for the Disabled American Veterans,” according to a news release from the Venice-Nokomis Rotary.
It noted it raises funds for veterans every year through its Flags Across Venice-Nokomis project.
Jack Kurschner, the chair of the project, said it began in 2017 with 80 participants. It now has more than 250 participants.
“I am happy to say we have donated a total of $18,000 to local veterans since the program began,” Kurschner said.
The fundraiser works by having Rotarians install a 3 foot by 5 foot American flag “in participant homes for each of the five flag holidays: Memorial Day, 4th of July, Flag Day, Labor Day and Veterans Day,” the news release states.
Volunteers also remove and store flags between holidays.
The cost is $40 per year.
Rotary officials said anyone joining mid-year can be prorated.
For more information, visit www.venicenokomisrotary.org/flags-across-venice or contact Jim Romano at jaromano392@gmail.com.
