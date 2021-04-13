NOKOMIS — An opportunity to enjoy a great game of golf with friends or to join colleagues participating in the first Venice Nokomis Rotary Golf Tournament at Calusa Lakes Golf Course in Nokomis.
The four-person scramble takes place Saturday, June 5 with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.
It is 22 years since the club held its last golf tournament and this event is being specially staged to assist the Rotarians raise funds for their 2021 Investment in Youth grant program.
Annual public fundraising efforts have been severely curtailed due to COVID, so the event is a way for the club members to achieve the 2021 goal.
Participants should arrive early to register with breakfast sandwiches provided by Chick-Fil-A and the complimentary Bloody Mary/screwdriver tent.
Enjoy 18 holes of golf with cart, breakfast, lunch and beverages provided, along with a goodie bag. The cost is $90 per person or $360 per foursome, and there will be a raffle for prizes and contests including putting and closest to the pin.
Calusa Lakes Golf Club features 6,740 yards of golf from the longest tees for a par of 72.
The course rating is 72.7 and it has a slope rating of 127 on Bermuda grass.
Designed by Ted McAnlis, the course opened in 1991.
Sponsorships are available on the 18th hole and on the green or tee box.
For information on those and to enter the event, contact organizer Wendy North at wendyrotary@comcast.net.
She is hoping to attract 120 golfers, 30 groups of four and will assist individual golfers wishing to participate.
