NOKOMIS — In the bright sunshine following a shotgun style start, 144 local golfers in carts drove speedily on the course to start the recent Venice Nokomis Rotary 2021 golf tournament at Calusa Lakes.
Participants arrived early to register and enjoy breakfast sandwiches provided by Chick-Fil-A and at the Bloody Mary bar sponsored Shark Tooth Vodka.
“We had a full field of 36 teams of golfers and 10 eagle sponsors,” organizer Past President Wendy North said. “Calusa Lakes golf pro Jay Hosey and marketing director Kim LeBlanc were of particular help to us.”
The overall winning team received a trophy and $100 Golf in Venice at Calusa Lakes gift cards from Venice Nokomis Rotary 2021 President Matt Britton. The second place teams a $50 gift certificate to Calusa Lakes.
It is 22 years since the club held its last golf tournament. An announcement will be made soon if the event is to be repeated in 2022.
