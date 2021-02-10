NOKOMIS — Wondering what to buy her or him for Valentine’s Day?
Maybe a bunch of flowers, candy ...or the opportunity to win the first prize of your choice of the latest new 2021 Ford Bronco, Escape or Ranger crewcab?
Venice-Nokomis Rotary has partnered with Matthews-Currie Ford on the new Venice-Nokomis Rotary B I G Raffle with the proceeds going to local charities.
Working hand-in-hand with Matthews-Currie, Rotarians will launch the sale of tickets starting on Valentine’s Day and the winner will be drawn on Tax Day, April 15.
Tickets, for $50 each, will be sold by members of the club, Rotary Futures Board members, Rotary Interact Club, and available throughout Venice at participating local businesses.
“Celebrating their 50th Anniversary this year Matthews-Currie Ford are helping us raise $50,000 for our Investment In Youth Program,” Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club President Matthew Britton said. “This annual program provides scholarships to local non-profits serving our area youth, with a large portion each year going to Rotary Futures College Resource Center at Venice High School.”
One of the biggest events arranged by Venice-Nokomis Rotary, this 2021 raffle is an effort to recoup some of the lost funds due to the COVID-19 cancellation of the annual 2021 Rotary Art Fest and potentially its popular Toast to Venice.
The Venice-Nokomis Rotary B I G Raffle is open to all 18 years and older. In addition to the top prize of a new car, there are two cash prizes — second place is a prize of $5,000 and third place is a prize of $1,000.
The winner gets to choose which car they would like.
Celebrating their 50th anniversary this year, Matthews-Currie Ford dealership at 130 N Tamiami Trail in Nokomis will have these cars on display and at 10 locations throughout the Venice area.
Tickets are limited and are also available to purchase online at the website at VeniceNokomisRotary.org or its Facebook page.
