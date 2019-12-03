VENICE - It was time to celebrate the success of project which was started and successfully finished in less than eight weeks.
Venice Nokomis Rotarians Rotary Ride to End Polio Now set out to raise a goal of $5,000. However through contributions for and at the event they raised $6,000 which will be matched to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
"It was fantastic with support we received from our sponsor Real Bikes Venice Englewood and we plan do it again next year," said Club President Wendy North. The post-ride picnic turned out great with a lot of good food and people partied to live music provided by a local musician.
Receiving his prize winner of the new $650 James Hudson Bicycle with accessories Rotarian Matthew Britton said, "I am thrilled and it feels like a Christmas present. I have not had a new bike in over a decade so I am very excited. Real Bikes have set it up with all the bells and whistles and I plan my first bike ride tonight."
Additional prizes donated by Real Bikes included a rider safety kit; weekend rental for two and a bike tune-up voucher will be awarded to the winners.
Rotary is looking forward to partnering with Real Bikes next year as we are thrilled they sponsored the inaugural event, North said.
"The event was a great start-up and it is going to continue to grow as Venice is a great bicycling town."
