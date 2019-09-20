VENICE — A paralyzing and potentially fatal disease, polio still threatens children in other parts of the world.
Rotary is raising $50 million annually for polio eradication and the Bill and Linda Gates Foundation matches that 2 for 1.
Venice Nokomis Rotary Club invites everyone to ride to fight the deadly disease. They are staging an inaugural Ride to End Polio Now followed by a picnic party.
The event begins at 8 a.m. Oct. 26 — starting and ending at Legacy Park. It will be followed by a celebration picnic party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for participants. Guests are invited to bring a picnic lunch.
Event sponsor Real Bikes Venice & Englewood is donating various prizes for the Rotary event competition.
Prizes include a new $650 James Hudson Bicycle with all required riding accessories; a rider safety kit; weekend rental for two; and a bike tune-up voucher.
Families and leisure cyclists can join the event at any time from 8.30 a.m.
Free parking and pre-ride safety checks will be provided by technicians at Real Bikes, 581 U.S.41 Bypass in Bird Bay Plaza near the Legacy Trail Overpass and in the Real Bikes tent at the starting point, said Carl Poleschner, store manager.
The casual, fun and cautious cyclists are welcomed to enjoy this special themed ride, Club President Wendy North said. North said they can support this special project with sponsorship, donations and by riding. Everyone selects their course or simply enjoys riding the trail.
Directional signs will be posted along the route and there will be free water stations. Enthusiasts can ride the 20-, 15-, 10- or 5-mile courses with early starts. Teams representing clubs, companies and communities are encouraged to ride in their own uniforms with blazing colorful outfits.
Most of the events in this area are family friendly coordinated rides at various distances doable at different activity levels, Reynolds said. Children and people less fit can chose the shorter routes. This will be a very social event, organizers said.
Those interested can look at event entry forms at Real Bikes store. Rider registration starts at 8 a.m., adults $25, children under 12 free.
Adults receive a T-shirt, wrist band, lunch and beverage, children’s T-shirts $12 each. For details visit Facebook at venicenokomisrotary or the club at venicenokomisrotary.org. Competition prize tickets will be available from Rotarians and at the event.
