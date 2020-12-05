VENICE — Pending city approval, the Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club is anticipating staging its annual Arts & Crafts Festival in January.
If OK’d, the event, which has been going on since 1993, would return to the Venice Municipal Airport Festival Grounds on the weekend of Jan. 16-17.
Rotarian organizers announced Friday they are working with the city of Venice to finalize its COVID-19 mitigation plan allowing the club to complete its event application for the 29th annual Rotary Art Festival.
Vendors, entertainers and Rotarians are excited to be welcoming show visitors attending this first major event in the new year at the Festival Grounds.
The event will diligently follow city and CDC regulations. The event has drawn a large attendance in the past, with crowds of 5,000-10,000 in the past.
More than 40 artists, craft booths, food and drink vendors, entertainers, classic car displays and more are planned for the two-day event.
While most of the festival will be similar to previous years, there will be a number of changes mandated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Masks will be required to be worn by all artists and all attendees of the festival,” said Rotarian Joe Pokorney, the event co-chairman. “Social distancing will require that all visitors maintain an appropriate distance from others as they move through the artist areas.
“Hand-sanitizing stations will be readily available throughout the grounds, and the general circulation of visitors to the artist booth areas will be set up as a one-way walkway to minimize the face-to-face contact of individuals.”
Sponsorships are available. Anyone interested in being a part of the event can call 941-219-2623 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.