VENICE - It was the first time in the history of Venice Nokomis Rotary Club, founded 73 years ago, for members to watch and speak live with the president of Beirut Rotary Club in the Lebanon.
The event followed the disastrous downtown explosion occurring on Aug. 4 in Beirut.
Zoom technology brought together both clubs - who are 6,850 miles apart.
Those attending the meeting at the Venice Yacht Club and colleagues at home learned from Habib Saba, president of Beirut Rotary Club, of the ongoing situation.
Immediately following the disaster, Rotary Past President Jane Mendola, of the Venice Nokomis club, contacted Sabba offering financial assistance. Local Rotarians raised $2,000 that was sent to the club to assist the injured people in Beirut.
In response to this help, it was recently arranged for Saba to provide details of the devastating blast. He began with oversight of the history of Lebanon that exists between the conflict in Syria and the region of Palestine and Israel.
Political dysfunction for 30 years, he believed, led to the downtown explosion. It resulted in 171 deaths, 6,000 wounded and more than $15 billion in damage.
His presentation showed TV video of the explosion, cellphone photos taken on a boat offshore and by a nurse in the major hospital where the pediatric wing suffered damage.
The national government is bearing much of the blame because 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate had been stored in the warehouse since 2013, when it was seized as contraband from an incoming ship and offloaded to the site. Why it had been stored there so long is unknown. The explosion remains under investigation.
Both younger Rotary members Interact and Rotaract clubs with Rotarians ran to assist those injured. They continue assisting in relief and cleanup, providing and delivering medical supplies and equipment, food boxes, shelter, blankets and household items. They are cleaning up damage and debris of the explosion. Longer term efforts include repairs and reconstruction, psychological and trauma support and collection of recyclable materials.
Recovery and first responder teams concentrated specifically on the needs of Hospital Karantina closest to the explosion site. It received the major damage particularly the pediatric and neonatal operations.
Talking about his club, he said they have 43 members, then surprised Venice colleagues informing them one-third of the members are women. Ten of those have, are or will be the club presidents.
Rotarians in Canada are assisting The Beirut Club with fundraising, and Saba hopes American clubs will join and support the project.
