It’s the season for fireworks.
Like a certain pandemic that has spread around the world, fireworks are said to have originated in China.
Consider this — fireworks can be just as dangerous in their own way as COVID-19.
One of my best friends was at the public display in downtown Cleveland years ago with her family. They actually were seated next to one of the teams of firemen there.
Despite that, my friend became a casualty when some stray sparks landed on top of her head and set her hair on fire. Because the firemen were right there, they smothered the blaze quickly but she was left with a bald spot on her head for some time.
Plastic surgery eventually took care of that, but if that could happen at a public display with firemen at hand, something even worse could happen at home in the hands of amateurs — especially amateurs who think they know what they’re doing.
My husband knew someone who lost part of a finger when the young man lit a cherry bomb and then held it a second too long.
There are hundreds if not thousands of stories out there about bad things happening to good people simply trying to celebrate America’s independence or someone’s birthday or New Year’s Eve.
I have neighbors right here in Venice who never miss marking a holiday with fireworks. I have no idea who they are, only that they live north and east of me and love to make noise. It seems they do more of that than anything else.
I have never seen rockets going up in the night sky but they do like to make noise. I don’t mind the noise as long as they are careful and don’t get hurt and don’t hurt anyone else or anyone’s home or car.
I don’t think that’s too much to ask.
On another note, the COVID-19 pandemic is on the rise, big time. One day there were 3,900 cases in Florida and a few days later there were more than 8,000.
Most of the new numbers are being generated by younger people who seem to think they are safe.
Don’t think that it can’t happen to you. It can. If you don’t take care by adhering to social distancing and such, not only are you putting yourself at risk but also your friends and family members.
Wash your hands often and wear a mask to protect your friends and loved ones as well as strangers who hopefully are also wearing a mask for your protection.
Keep hand sanitizer or alcohol at hand for your hands as well as to sanitize your work surfaces.
Consider also that being young and healthy is no guarantee. There seem to be a lot of cases of the coronavirus striking people who are not old and weak but instead in the prime of health. It might have something to do with the elderly being more cautious while the young and strong are being reckless.
I work for a company that has been super conscientious about cleanliness and social distancing and such from the beginning. We have to be so we can get the news out to you our readers and so far, it seems to be working.
Major supermarkets also seem to have had few cases despite dealing with the public day in and day out. I see all the employees wearing masks at my local Publix, with someone stationed by the door to sanitize cart handles and such as soon as they are returned to the store.
Aisles are marked so that customers will only go in one direction, minimizing contact with other shoppers. Social distancing is encouraged in check out lanes too.
Until a vaccine or cure is discovered, such precautions are smart and those who ignore them had better hope that their personal guardian angels do not forsake them.
You can safely eat out but make sure you go to a restaurant that practices social distancing, or order takeout or home delivery to be extra safe.
Most of the area’s arts organizations have offerings online from replays of past performances to classes via Zoom.
Theaters are the hardest hit because social distancing in a theater makes it almost impossible to make a profit, let alone to even break even.
This area is unique because of its arts organizations and each and every one of these is losing so many dollars in revenue that some may not even survive.
If you can possibly make even a small donation to Venice Theatre, the Players Center in Sarasota or Lemon Bay Playhouse in Englewood, please do so. Each one is important.
Fortunately, people are donating to the food banks and humane societies, but food for the soul is important too.
Have a safe Independence Day. Wear your masks. I have two in my college colors and one that features my personal hero — Donald Duck — plus a few others.
If we all do our part, the numbers should go down instead of up, which is what they are currently doing, especially among younger people — the ones who should be the least likely to get sick.
